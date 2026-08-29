Attacks on Moldova’s sovereignty erase history shared with Russia — envoy

CHISINAU, August 29. /TASS/. The West’s attempts to erode Moldova’s sovereignty and statehood go hand in hand with efforts to erase the Russian·Moldovan history from public memory, Russian ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Ozerov said in an interview with TASS, adding that EU countries play the key role in this activity.

"The attempts being made today to undermine Moldova’s sovereignty and statehood are accompanied by efforts to erase the glorious pages of Russian·Moldovan history from public memory. The Brussels-Bucharest tandem, which is operating in this context -- unfortunately, with the complicity of the local authorities -- views the republic solely as a disenfranchised and backward periphery, reproducing the neocolonial model of unilateral dependence that is familiar to the Western elites and detrimental to their ‘wards’," the Russian diplomat said.

According to him, Russia in its relations with Moldova as well as with other countries, consistently defends the principle of sovereign equality of states, their right to freely control their own destiny, to be guided by national interests. Ozerov wished the friendly Moldovan people, who celebrated Independence Day on August 27, well-being, peace and prosperity, and the preservation of their rich historical heritage.