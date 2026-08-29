US-Venezuela oil deal to help develop 17 fields — Rodriguez

BUENOS AIRES, August 29. /TASS/. The oil cooperation deal between the United States and Venezuela provides for the development of 17 fields, President of the Bolivarian Republic Delcy Rodriguez said on Telegram.

"The agreement will make it possible to significantly increase oil production with the participation of private operators. It provides for the development of 17 strategic fields with proven reserves of 65 billion barrels of oil, investments of more than $100 billion, and more than $209 billion in tax revenues for the state," she said.

She said that the agreement contributes to "the country’s economic growth, the energy security of the hemisphere, and greater balance in international markets."

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump announced a deal with Venezuela that "secured majority US control of more than 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves in Venezuela."