Ukraine’s ambassador summoned to Turkish Foreign Ministry over shelling of Turkish vessels

ISTANBUL, August 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian ambassador to Ankara Nariman Dzhelyalov was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday over the shelling of a Turkish vessel in the Black Sea by Ukrainian forces, TRT Haber television reported.

According to Turkish media, Dzhelyalov was summoned over the shelling of the Turkish bulk carrier Lider Bordo Mavi off the coast of Tuapse on August 26. A fire broke out aboard the vessel, injuring five crew members. The following day, another Turkish vessel, the Lider Kocatepe, which had been sent to tow the damaged bulk carrier, also came under fire in the same area.

"The Ukrainian ambassador was informed of the inadmissibility of attacks on Turkish merchant vessels. He was also warned of the need to ensure the safety of life, property, shipping and the environment in the Black Sea," NTV reported, citing sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.