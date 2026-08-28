Rosel develops radar station capable of detecting swarms of drones — Rostec

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Rosel Holding Company (part of Rostec) has developed the Sokol-08 radar station, equipped with machine learning algorithms, designed to detect small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and swarms of drones, Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec reported.

"Rosel Holding, part of the Rostec State Corporation, has developed the Sokol-08 radar station equipped with machine learning algorithms. The system is designed to detect small UAVs and swarms of drones. It is easily transportable and does not require a special site for deployment. The radar is capable of simultaneously detecting up to 100 objects, automatically filtering out false targets. In high-speed mode, it can track a selected unmanned aerial vehicle and an interceptor drone targeting that object," Rostec stated.

They explained that the Sokol-08 is capable of detecting objects the size of a small bird or a compact commercial drone. At the same time, built-in AI algorithms classify targets and filter out harmless ones, minimizing the number of false alarms.

The radar operates in either a 360-degree circular scanning mode or a 90-degree sector mode, depending on the tactical mission.

The system’s distinguishing features are its high autonomy and rapid deployment. It includes a satellite navigation module and an inclinometer, which allows the station to automatically determine its position on the ground and compensate for tilt. The radar determines its coordinates, its bearing toward the north, and compensates for horizontal alignment inaccuracies.

Rostec noted that Sokol-08 is part of the layered anti-drone defense concept that is being developed by the state corporation. The station weighs less than 28 kg and its power consumption is up to 35 W.