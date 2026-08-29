Ukrainian forces attack Donetsk primarily with Western-made missiles — DPR head

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are primarily using Western-supplied missiles, as well as Ukrainian-made Flamingo munitions, in attacks on Donetsk, DPR Head Denis Pushilin said in an interview with the Vesti news program.

"Ukrainian missiles are being used in the attacks, but only those supplied by Western partners, primarily Storm Shadow missiles and Flamingo missiles. Unfortunately, this is not the first time Donetsk, the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic, has come under such attacks," he said.

On August 26, Ukrainian forces carried out a missile strike on central Donetsk. According to Pushilin, the attack involved Storm Shadow/SCALP long-range cruise missiles. Eight people were injured, including two children.