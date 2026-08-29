SpaceX to launch Starships almost every week soon — NASA

NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. SpaceX will begin test launches of the Starship space system almost every week next year, Jared Isaacman, head of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), said.

"I think you're going to start seeing Starships launch on a near weekly cadence going into 2027," he said on Fox News, noting that SpaceX is working on creating a lunar lander.

According to the developer’s plans, the Starship space system will be universal and can be used in various versions for manned flights to low Earth orbit, launching satellites, and missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as to more distant celestial bodies. It is envisaged that the reusable Super Heavy booster and Starship will perform vertical landings.