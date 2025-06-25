LocoTech analyzes equipment failures during unscheduled repairs

ST. PETERSBURG, June 25. /TASS/. LocoTech is analyzing failure statistics of locomotive equipment on a going basis during unscheduled repairs, CEO Andrey Vlasenko told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Locomotive equipment faults leading to unscheduled repairs for locomotives are analyzed on a going basis. We are working continuously to maintain the level of operational reliability of locomotives, including on account of target measures, with locomotive plants and component part manufacturers engaged in their implementation," Vlasenko said.

Activities underway bear fruit in supporting the reliability level of the locomotive fleet, the chief executive added.