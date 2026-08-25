Kazakhstan to cut 2026 oil output target due to CPC attacks

ASTANA, August 25. /TASS/. Kazakhstan will lower its oil production target for this year due to drone attacks on the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a press conference.

"The oil production target will be adjusted due to the attacks on the CPC. Initially, we planned to produce the same amount of oil as last year - 99.55 mln metric tons - and effectively bring the figure to 100 mln metric tons," the minister said.

He added that the target was subsequently lowered to 98 mln metric tons due to maintenance at oil production facilities and attacks on the CPC. "We planned to produce 98 mln metric tons, but the revised target now stands at 96 mln metric tons," Akkenzhenov said.