Russia’s Medvedev awaits both positive, negative surprises from AI in few years’ time

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. In the next few years, artificial intelligence (AI) will present both positive and negative surprises, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, said as he called this technology a terra incognita.

"Artificial intelligence has been quite a terra incognita, so, honestly, I think artificial intelligence will bring us a huge number of surprises. Interesting, positive ones, and, let’s put it bluntly, negative, too," he warned.

Medvedev also cited the negative feedback from AI. "Well, artificial intelligence is already joining forces with, so to say, potential partners as it creates bots to breach security systems of certain companies - a task it was not even given <…>. And next we can imagine a totally apocalyptic scenario of where humankind is heading," he added.