Demand for Russian citizenship high in Transnistria

CHISINAU, August 29. /TASS/. Residents of Transnistria continue to show strong demand for Russian citizenship, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov told TASS in an interview.

"We continue to record high demand for Russian citizenship among residents of Transnistria. To date, we have received more than 60,000 applications, a significant portion of them from the economically active population," Ozerov said.

He noted that despite what he described as obstacles from the Moldovan side, Russia had managed to ensure the full citizenship application process, including the issuance of international passports.

"Despite obstacles from the Moldovan side, which go not only beyond the scope of the Vienna Convention but also beyond common sense, we have managed to ensure the full cycle of the procedure, including its final stage - the issuance of international passports. The first applicants for Russian citizenship are already receiving the relevant documents after just three months," Ozerov said.