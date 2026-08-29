EU debate on seizure of Russian assets stalls due to irreconcilable disagreements - expert

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Discussions in Europe over the possible seizure of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Kiev have stalled due to irreconcilable disagreements, Anton Sviridenko, executive director of the P.A. Stolypin Institute for Growth Economics, told TASS.

"Judging by media reports, this discussion has reached an impasse because irreconcilable disagreements have emerged," he said.

Sviridenko said uncertainty in relations between Europe and the United States, domestic political changes in European countries and growing conflict fatigue were also hindering efforts to revive the debate.

"Now, all of this is likely to stall the discussion," the expert said.

He noted that confiscating assets and subsequently using them against their owner runs counter to fundamental principles of property protection. At the same time, he said, international institutions responsible for upholding those principles have been significantly weakened.