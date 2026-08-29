Pentagon chief denies reports of his intention to run for president

WASHINGTON, August 29. /TASS/. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has denied an NBC News report about his intention to run for the presidency in the 2028 election.

"100% false. We told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous 'sources.' My only job: Make Department of War Great Again," Hegseth wrote on X.

Earlier on Friday, NBC News reported, citing sources, that Hegseth had discussed with his closest circle running for the presidency.

The Washington Post, citing sources, previously reported that US leader Donald Trump privately told Republican Party donors that he wanted to see Vice President JD Vance as a candidate for the highest office in the next presidential election.