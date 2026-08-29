Belarus, Russia will not be left ‘naked’ in microelectronics - Lukashenko

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 29. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia maintain a high level of cooperation in microelectronics and will not be left "naked" in this area, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Lukashenko noted that modern electronics play an important role in bilateral trade. He said he had discussed cooperation in the sector with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Friday, stressing that Belarus has considerable expertise in the field.

He also referred to the recent visit of Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who toured several Belarusian enterprises.

"We have been developing a certain form of cooperation in this area. I want to tell you that the consensus of your government, my position and our government’s position is that we absolutely will not be left ‘naked’ here without these microelectronics products. We are creating everything we need today, together. Tomorrow, we will reach a very high level. Therefore, we will find a form [of cooperation]; that’s not a question, just as in other areas of cooperation," Lukashenko said.