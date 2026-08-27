Russian forces hit oil refineries, logistics centers in Kiev, other cities — top brass

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces struck oil refining facilities and logistics centers in Kiev and five other Ukrainian cities, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using high-precision ground-based, air-based, and sea-based high-precision weapons, as well as strike drones, resulting in the destruction of facilities belonging to Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, metallurgical and oil refining industries, and logistics centers in the cities of Kiev, Borispol, Zaporozhye, Kremenchuk, Krivoy Rog, and Ilyichevka," the statement said.

Russian forces strike port infrastructure in Odessa region, energy sites

The Russian Armed Forces hit infrastructure facilities in the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Reni used for the delivery of military cargo and fuel and lubricants, as well as energy facilities supporting the operation of ports in the Odessa region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"[Russian servicemen struck] infrastructure facilities in the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Reni used for the delivery and storage of military cargo and fuel and lubricants intended to supply the Ukrainian military, as well as energy facilities supporting the operation of ports in the Odessa region," the statement said.

Russian forces hit 24 Ukrainian storage sites at Odessa, Chernomorsk ports

Russian servicemen struck 24 storage facilities containing equipment for the Ukrainian military in the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk using precision-guided weapons, the Defense Ministry reported.

"[The Russian Armed Forces] hit 24 storage facilities in the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk containing military equipment intended for the Ukrainian military," the statement said.

Russian forces hit Ukrainian drone assembly plant

The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike on a drone assembly plant in the Kiev region used for producing the Hornet loitering munition, among others, as well as a Sun Park transport and logistics center, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The following targets were hit: a Kiev region facility for assembling drones, which was used for producing Hornet loitering munitions, a Kiev transport and logistics center (the Sun Park office and warehouse complex), which is the largest storage and distribution center for strike FPV drones, as well as their ground control stations and components," the statement said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military cargo unloading facilities at Reni port

Russian troops delivered a precision-guided weapons strike, hitting infrastructure facilities used to unload military cargo at the port of Reni, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Infrastructure facilities used for unloading military cargoes and fuel and lubricants have been hit at the port of Reni," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces hit Ukrainian steel mills in Zaporozhye, Krivoy Rog

The Russian Armed Forces have delivered strikes on steel mills in Zaporozhye and Krivoy Rog that were supply products for military manufacturing, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result, <…> steel mills in the cities of Zaporozhye and Krivoy Rog, which are among the main suppliers of steel products for military manufacturing, have been hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike major dual-use transport, logistics center in Borispol

Russian forces have delivered a strike on Ukraine’s Borispol transport and logistics center, a major dual-use storage facility, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result, <…> a transport and logistics center in Borispol (the Alexandrovsky office and logistics complex), which is a major dual-use storage facility for components for long-and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, was hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces hit Ukraine’s oil refinery in Kremenchug

Russian forces, in a massive strike with precision weapons, hit Ukraine’s oil refinery used to transship petroleum products arriving from abroad, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the city of Kremenchug, Poltava Region, an oil refinery that supplies fuel and lubricants to the Ukrainian armed forces and is also used to transship petroleum products arriving from abroad, was hit," the ministry said in a statement.

The Defense Ministry specified that a drone assembly plant and an ammonium nitrate production plant for the Ukrainian armed forces were also hit in Ilyichevka (Odessa Region).

Russian forces liberate Shevchenkovskoye in Zaporozhye region

Russian forces liberated the locality of Shevchenkovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a report on Thursday.

"Units from the Battlegroup East continued to advance deep into the enemy’s defensive lines and liberated the locality of Shevchenkovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region as a result of decisive operations," the report reads.

Ukraine loses over 1,400 troops in special op zone over past 24 hours

Ukraine has lost more than 1,450 troops in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to its statement, Russia’s battlegroup North wiped out up to 245 Ukrainian servicemen, the battlegroup West eliminated up to 210 enemy troops, the battlegroup South wiped out over 190 military, the battlegroup Center eliminated more than 390 servicemen, the battlegroup East destroyed over 360 troops, and the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out up to 55.

Liberation of Shevchenkovskoye paves way for Russian advance in Zaporozhye

The liberation of the Shevchenkovskoye settlement have paved the way for Russian troops’ further offensive and stepping up pressure on the Ukrainian armed forces’ defenses in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The liberation of Shevchenkovskoye has allowed Battlegroup East units to penetrate the Ukrainian armed forces’ defenses and expand the area under their control in this sector. The line of defense now held creates conditions for stepping up the offensive, increasing pressure on the enemy’s defenses, and for further advance of the Battlegroup East units in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement

Russia’s General Staff Chief inspects Battlegroup South

Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov has inspected the progress of combat missions by the Battlegroup South, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Army General Valery Gersaimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and Russian First Deputy Defense Minister, has inspected the progress of combat missions conducted by units and troops of the Battlegroup South. <…> Army General Valery Gerasimov received a report about the situation in the area of responsibility from Battlegroup Commander Colonel General Sergey Medvedev and reports from commanders of units and formations about the results of accomplished combat missions," the ministry said in a statement. According to it, the general commended the Battlegroup South’s successes in liberating the Donetsk People’s Republic and formulated new tasks.

Also, Gerasimov awarded state decorations to the most distinguished servicemen and thanked them for their courage and heroism in accomplishing combat tasks, the ministry added.

First defensive line of Slavyansk-Kramatorsk fortified area breached – General Staff

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup South have breached the first defensive line in the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk sector of the special military operation in Ukraine, Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said during a visit to the battlegroup’s command post.

"Under these conditions, the Battlegroup South troops, advancing across a broad front of about 160 km simultaneously in several directions, have breached the first defensive line of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk fortified area in certain sectors," Gerasimov stated.

Russian forces liberate Piskunovka, Pershomaryevka, Orekhovatka in July, August

Assault units of the Russian Armed Forces in the special military operation in Ukraine liberated the Piskunovka, Pershomaryevka, and Orekhovatka settlements in July and August, Chief of the Russian General Staff General Valery Gerasimov said.

"During July and August, Russian assault units liberated Piskunovka, Pershomaryevka, and Orekhovatka," Gerasimov stated.

Russian advance units are 1.5 km from Druzhkovka

Russian assault units have approached Druzhkovka and are currently at a distance of 1.5 km from the city, Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said. According to him, over the past two months alone, more than 100 square kilometers of territory have been liberated in the Druzhkovka sector.

"The assault units have approached Druzhkovka and are now 1.5 kilometers from the city. Over the past two months alone, more than 100 square kilometers of territory have been liberated in the Druzhkovka sector," he said during a visit to the Battlegroup South area of operations.

Battlegroup South’s units advancing in direction of Slavyansk

Units of the 3rd army of Battlegroup South are advancing on the right flank in the general direction of Slavyansk, Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said.

"Units of the 3rd army are continuing their advance on the right flank of the group in the general direction of Slavyansk," Gerasimov said as he visited Battlegroup South.

About half of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka controlled by Russian forces

Russian troops continue active operations in the urban areas of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, and about half of the settlement is under the Russian Armed Forces’ control, Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said.

"On the left flank, part of the Battlegroup South’s forces continues active offensive operations in the urban districts of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka – one of the enemy’s main defensive strongholds in the Severodonetsk direction. About half of the settlement is under our control," he stated.

Russian forces engaged in street fighting in Kurtovka, Verolyubovka

Russian troops are engaged in street fighting to liberate the settlements of Kurtovka and Verolyubovka, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov said.

"Street fighting is underway to liberate Kurtovka and Verolyubovka," he stated during a visit to the Battlegroup South’s operations area.