MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is collapsing from within and becoming less stable, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"There is a quasi-political fuss underway deep inside the Kiev regime and it is becoming increasingly intense. The Kiev regime is collapsing from within, it is losing its stability, which has always left much to be desired," Peskov said at a press briefing.

His statement comes after Ukrainian ex-Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov’s interview with Reuters on Tuesday. Fyodorov stated in particular, "it seems that we are gradually, slowly, losing [in the conflict]."

"The fact that former participants in the corruption process begin to criticize their former partners in corruption after leaving office is also explicit and obvious," Peskov continued.

"And the Europeans are making a big mistake by refusing to recognize this," he added.

In his interview with Reuters, the Ukrainian former defense minister also said that Ukraine suffers from "an inability to innovate, entrenched corruption and nepotism and a lack of political independence in government institutions."

On July 14, Fyodorov was dismissed from his position as defense minister. Zelensky attributed his removal to conflicts with Alexander Syrsky, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s armed forces. Public protests demanding Fyodorov’s reinstatement erupted across Ukraine beginning July 16.

Nevertheless, Zelensky proceeded to nominate Khmara for the defense minister role, submitting his candidacy to the Verkhovna Rada on August 18, with Parliament confirming the appointment the following day.