MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergey Koretsky acknowledged that a major fire with detonations near Kiev occurred at an ammo depot as he demanded that those behind the incident be held responsible.

On Friday, numerous reports came about a fire with detonations near the Zhitomir highway in the Bucha District of the Kiev Region. "Unfortunately, it can be stated already now that the tragedy in Vishnevoye has not been a lesson," he wrote on his Telegram channel as he described the situation in the Kiev Region as "gross negligence" and said he awaited "prompt and strict reaction" from law enforcement agencies.

On July 6, an explosion was reported at a warehouse for munitions in a residential neighborhood in Vishnevoye outside Kiev. Detonations continued for two days.