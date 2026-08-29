Belgium blocks new attempt to expropriate Russian assets — minister

BRUSSELS, August 29. /TASS/. Belgium is blocking the latest attempt by four EU member states to revive discussions on the possible expropriation of frozen Russian assets, Belgian Defense and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken told VRT television.

"This issue is not even being discussed. This door is closed," Francken said in response to a question about a letter from Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands and Spain to the European Commission calling for renewed discussions on the expropriation and use of €200 billion in Russian sovereign assets frozen at Euroclear in Belgium to support Ukraine’s military operations.

Belgium blocked the European Commission’s first attempt to appropriate the funds in December 2025.