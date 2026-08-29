Gunfire heard in Niger’s capital, at international airport — Reuters

PRETORIA, August 29. /TASS/. Explosions and prolonged gunfire were heard early Saturday morning in several areas of Niger’s capital, Niamey, Reuters reported.

The cause of the incident remains unclear. According to an agency source in the security services, militants attacked the capital’s international airport and attempted to breach the security perimeter around the presidential palace.

Reports indicate that gunfire around the presidential palace was intense and continuous. Videos posted online show armored vehicles deployed near the airport. The airport is home to the country’s largest air force base, known as Base 101.