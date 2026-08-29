India intends to promote development of a threat-free region within the SCO — Modi

NEW DELHI, August 29. /TASS/. India intends to work within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to ensure security of the region and free it from the threats of terrorism, separatism, and extremism, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi before departing for Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

According to the head of the Indian government, he is heading "to Bishkek to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, marking 25 years of this important organization.

"I look forward to advancing India’s vision for the region, anchored in Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, and to working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism, separatism and extremism, which continue to threaten peace and stability in our neighborhood and beyond."

The prime minister added that he is also looking forward to meeting with other leaders of the SCO countries. On August 28, Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian leader, said that President Vladimir Putin would meet with Modi in Bishkek on August 31.

Before Bishkek, Modi will go Tashkent on a state visit. "In recent years, India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership has seen significant advancement. I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defense, energy," Modi said.

"I am confident that this visit will strengthen India’s strategic partnerships in Central Asia, deepen our civilisational connect with the region, and advance our shared pursuit of peace, stability and prosperity, values that lie at the heart of India’s engagement with the world.