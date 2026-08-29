In Nepal 184 tourists rescued — Tourism Board

NEW DELHI, August 29. /TASS/. Rescuers in Nepal have evacuated 184 tourists from the disaster zone, while 420 remain out of contact, the country’s Tourism Board said.

"As of 1:30 p.m. (10:45 a.m. Moscow time -- TASS) on August 29, 2026, 184 tourists have been rescued, three are in contact with the authorities, while 420 people remain out of contact," the statement said.

A table published by the board lists two Russian nationals among those rescued, as previously reported. The list of rescued tourists includes nationals of 15 countries in total.

The board said all relevant services continue working to "locate and ensure the safety of tourists and travelers affected by the natural disaster." "The board is also coordinating with diplomatic missions seeking information and assistance regarding their nationals affected by the disaster," the statement said.

At least 626 people have been killed in the flooding in Nepal, while nearly 2,500 people are listed as missing, including 213 foreign nationals. According to the Russian Embassy, eight Russians who were believed to have been in the disaster zone remain out of contact. Seven missing Russians are listed by the Nepal Tourism Board. Two Russian women were rescued and safely arrived in Kathmandu.