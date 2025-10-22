Dates of Russia-US summit still undecided — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The dates of the Russia-US summit in Budapest have yet to be finalized and time is needed to do this, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The dates [of the summit] have not been determined, it remains to be done, thorough preparations are required before that and it takes time," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question whether there was a pause in the preparations of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir and his US counterpart Donald Trump or the dates were simply not set yet.

Asked if there was anything specific that complicated the process of preparations for the summit, Peskov replied that "there is nothing new to say on this matter."

On October 16, Trump, following a phone conversation with Putin, said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest in the near future. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov also confirmed that Moscow and Washington would begin preparing for a new meeting between the two leaders, which may take place in the Hungarian capital.

In response, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the formation of an organizing body to facilitate the summit.