MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The confidential nature of interaction between intelligence services that usually work "in silence" should not come as a surprise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the RBC TV channel, while commenting on CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s visit to Moscow.

Lavrov also commented on recent claims made by Armenia against Russia, noting that they are surprising and stir "emotions in the heart."

TASS has compiled key statements by the Russian foreign minister.

Kiev’s strikes on oil refineries, marketplaces

Supported by the Europeans, Vladimir Zelensky is seeking to destabilize Russian society by striking oil refineries and marketplaces: "No, we must not be swayed by such feelings and we certainly must not give in to Zelesnky’s provocations supported by the Europeans aimed at destabilizing our society by attacking oil refineries, marketplaces, civilian infrastructure, using terrorist methods to sow fear."

The UN and Western countries are sweeping under the rug Ukrainian strikes on Russian civilian infrastructure, as they have firmly sided with the Kiev regime: "Schools, kindergartens, beaches, passenger buses. A lot of facilities, which have nothing to do with military capabilities. And the West remains silent out of shame. So do, unfortunately, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk. They have clearly taken the side of the Ukrainian regime."

Vatican diplomacy chief’s visit

During the talks in Moscow, Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States Paul Richard Gallagher has indicated his readiness to facilitate contacts between Russia and Ukraine on humanitarian issues: "Naturally, they expressed interest in ending the Ukraine conflict as quickly as possible. They specifically reaffirmed their readiness to facilitate the resolution of humanitarian issues."

"There were no secrets" during the talks with Gallagher in Moscow: "We said almost everything at the press conference."

Gallagher had no counterarguments to Russia’s examples of Western actions that had led to the Ukraine conflict: "Naturally, given Gallagher’s keen interest in a swift resolution, which he repeatedly stressed, I presented all the examples we are now discussing with you. I believe he understood everything. I would say he had no counterarguments, aside from the general call to 'end it quickly.'"

The Vatican diplomacy chief promised to address the issue of religious rights in Ukraine in his future contacts with Kiev: "To be honest - I hope I am not giving away any secrets - in response to my request, he promised to send an appropriate signal in his future contacts with the Ukrainians."

Work 'in silence'

The confidential nature of interaction between intelligence services that usually work "in silence" should not come as a surprise: "Like everyone else in the world, we have rules for how intelligence agencies interact with each another. There is nothing unusual about this. Nor is there anything unusual about the fact that they carry out their work in silence."

"Diplomacy also largely works in silence, but diplomats, by tradition and by the very nature of their profession, have to say something publicly."

Russia has traditionally pursued diplomacy in a noble manner or, one might say, "the real man’s way:" "We are used to doing business the noble way or, if you like, 'the real man’s way'. These are essentially the same. We shook on it. Here is our offer. We say that we accept it without changes."

It is not in Russia’s character "to impose on others" or "force" its views on anyone.

Foreign troops in Ukraine conflict

North Korean servicemen are the only ones who have been with Russia "in the trenches" in the Ukraine conflict: "A lot of people describe it as a world war. But only North Korean troops have been with us in the trenches. Everyone else is on the other side - and what US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, maybe it slipped out, that the US is not a mediator, it is supporting Ukraine - that makes the collective Western front against us a reality."

"We have never seen it before in our history. In World War II, the US and Great Britain were on our side after all. Later, as we advanced victoriously, especially through Europe, other countries joined us, they withdrew their troops from Adolf Hitler’s command and brought them over to our side."

West’s role in Ukraine conflict

Great Britain is playing "the most negative" role in the Ukraine conflict both against Russia and against the West itself: "Great Britain’s role is the most negative as it has been for centuries. Definitely toward Russia. But also toward most of others - I will not say partners, but fellow travelers of Britain, because it has never had lasting allies. And the US is no exception. They have always looked down a little on those Anglo-Saxons who set up their own state on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean."

Every crisis concerning Russia’s territory has been brought in from the outside, with Europe always involved: "If you look at the root causes of every crisis, all the problems we have were all brought in from the outside. This applies to Great Britain and the Europeans. Europe is always there."

Zelensky’s behavior is increasingly irritating the international community, but it is unlikely that anyone will simply tell him "that is enough:" "Irritation is building up. But I would not count on this irritation growing to the point where someone simply tells him 'that is enough, give up.'"

Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that a referendum on the EU membership can be discussed only after submitting an application and preparing a "roadmap" suggests that he does not fully trust his own people: "I believe it shows a lack of trust in Armenian voters and the Armenian people. What is needed is to present an honest choice between what you are choosing and how you are living now, when trade turnover exceeded 6 billion over the past three years, reaching 12 billion in one year. Armenia has largely developed thanks to the EAEU."

Some recent claims made by the Armenian side against Russia are surprising and stir "emotions in the heart:" "We maintain regular contacts at the level of deputy prime ministers. Any issues of concern to Armenians can be addressed, including the situation with the South Caucasus Railway, operated by Russian Railways under a concession agreement. <…> If such issues arise, you should tell your partner how you see the situation in this regard."

Instead of that, the Armenian side "is making a public statement that it is 'theirs' and that we owe them $2 billion:" "I understand that it causes not only assessments based on economic analysis, but also stirs emotions in the hearts of our citizens. I am no exception."

Contacts with US on Ukraine

The Russian side has not issued any ultimatums to the United States regarding Washington’s assistance to Kiev in striking Russia’s territory: "There have been no ultimatums on our part. There has been a question on our part, because information is periodically leaked to the Western media on how exactly the [US President] Donald Trump administration, which proclaimed the Ukrainian conflict to be '[former President] Joe Biden’s war', is helping Ukraine with financial aid, weapons, intelligence data and so on."

There have been "three or four such instances over the past couple of months:" "When such information resurfaces, we calmly send it to the US Department of State via diplomatic channels, asking them to confirm whether it is true."

The US "has never responded" to Russia’s inquiries to the Department of State regarding its new assistance to Ukraine, including weapons and intelligence data.

Ukraine conflict settlement

Even those "lamenting over what is happening" understand that the West started the Ukraine conflict: "Almost everyone, who is privately lamenting over what is happening, understands that the West started [the conflict]. But they keep asking when we will end it, why we cannot do it sooner. They say 'We are stronger.'"

Back in 2004 during the first Maidan in Ukraine, Russia "respected the choice of the Ukrainian people."

Russia has "nothing to reproach itself for:" "Perhaps we are being reproached for our 'soft power' being too soft, while it should be tougher."

Soft power

"Soft power" in today’s world "has clearly degraded into direct interference in internal affairs."

Transit fee in Strait of Hormuz

Russia does not want a transit fee to be introduced for ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz, but it is "a matter for further discussion:" "Only if the Strait of Hormuz opens now, they are discussing a transit fee. There was none before the US and Israel started their gamble. By the way, we do not want the fee to be introduced either."