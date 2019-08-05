Militants attack Syria’s Hmeymim air base, casualties reported

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Armed formations have shelled the area of the Hmeymim airbase in the Syrian province of Latakia, where Russian Aerospace Forces are based, the SANA agency informed citing Syrian military sources.

"The terrorists opened fire at 15:30 Moscow time, several munitions exploded in the area of the air base," the message informs. "There are casualties in the wake of the attack, and significant material damage has been caused."

The agency does not provide any additional details regarding the attack.