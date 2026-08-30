Uncrewed boat found off Turkish Samsun province coast — agency

ISTANBUL, August 30. /TASS/. An uncrrewed boat has been washed ashore in the Turkish Black Sea province of Samsun. Its ownership is unknown, IHA news agency reported.

The boat was found by a local fisherman in the Carsamba district. The man reported his find to the police. The site has been cordoned off.

According to earlier reports, a drone was found on Sunday in the sea near the Black Sea province of Zonguldak. The drone was defused by bomb specialists.

Drone debris, sometimes explosive-laden, has been found in Turkey’s Black Sea provinces multiple times recently. There was also an instance where an uncrewed boat washed ashore and had to be defused by a bomb squad.