At least two killed, 12 injured in Ukraine’s attack on Belgorod

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/ At least two people died and 12 others were injured after Ukraine’s attack on Belgorod, acting governor of the Belgorod Region Alexander Shuvayev said.

"I regret to say that as a result of a targeted missile attack by the Kiev regime on Belgorod we sustained losses. A man and a 16-year old teenager were killed in the territory of an enterprise. <…> Twelve more people, including seven teenagers aged from 16 to 17, were wounded. They were taken to a hospital. One of them is in serious condition," he wrote on messaging app Max.