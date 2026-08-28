Russian emergencies ministry aircraft drops over 120 metric tons of water on Serbia fires

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian emergencies ministry dropped 126 metric tons of water onto wildfires in Serbia during the day, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby settlements, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Today, the Il-76 plane performed several flights to an area near the city of Vranje to extinguish wildfires. As many as 126 of metric tons of water were dropped. Thanks to the crew’s prompt actions, the wildfire was contained and risks of it spreading onto neighboring settlements were lowered," it said.

The ministry continues helping Serbia combat wildfires, it added.