EU continues to impose sanctions against Russia, but Moscow's position unchanged — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The European Union continues to persistently come up with sanctions against Russia, but they will not lead to Moscow changing its position, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

When asked whether there is a feeling that the policy of sanctions pressure on Russia is wearing off, Peskov said, "No, there is no such feeling. So far, the European Union is trying to come up new and new sanctions with enviable persistence. Although it is obvious that no sanctions, even the toughest ones, have ever, in any part of the world, caused those countries against whom they are imposed to somehow change their position. Surely it would not work with our country as well."

According to him, the European Union continues to "maniacally adhere to sanctions that harm their own interests, their population, who begin to obviously suffer from the sanctions and the consequences that these EU decisions entail."

At the same time, Peskov pointed out that "the Americans are much more pragmatic in this regard, they are very quick, using their flexible system to introduce licenses that provide for exceptions from sanctions where it is beneficial to the United States."

"The European bureaucracy, on the other hand, which is larger than the Soviet bureaucracy, the European bureaucracy is even more complicated. And this conservative EU system does not allow them to quickly make any adjustments, and Europe suffers for it. But this is the reality, the course of events that Europeans choose themselves," the Kremlin spokesman summarized.