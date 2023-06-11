Kiev loses over 50 troops, three Leopard tanks in failed attacks in three directions

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost over 50 troops and three Leopard tanks in failed attacks in the south Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk areas over the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"The Ukrainian army’s total losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 11 tanks, including three Leopard tanks, 17 infantry fighting vehicles, 16 armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a British-made Stormer air defense system and a US-manufactured M777 artillery gun," the spokesman said.