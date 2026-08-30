Energy cooperation always on agenda of Russian-Chinese contacts — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Energy cooperation is always on the agenda of Russian-Chinese contacts, with each of the sides defending its own interests, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The topic of cooperation in the energy sphere is always on the agenda of Russian-Chinese contacts. This is mutually beneficial cooperation. Naturally, each side defends its own interests. At least we will continue doing this. And our Chinese friends will continue doing this as well," he told reporters when asked whether the topic of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline will be among the topics of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.