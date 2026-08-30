Tanker struck by projectile off Oman — UKMTO

LONDON, August 30. /TASS/. A tanker was hit by a projectile off Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Coordination Center (UKMTO) said.

"UKMTO has received a time-late report of an incident 12NM north of Khasab, Oman. A tanker has been struck by an unknown projectile whilst transiting inbound in the Strait of Hormuz. No casualties or environmental impact are reported at this time," it said.

Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Dominguez said earlier that at least 70 ships had been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, killing 19 seafarers since February 28 when the United States and Israel launched their operation against Iran.