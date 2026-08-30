MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the results of CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s contacts with Russian special services, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Don’t you think our special services kept this from the head of state?" he told Vesti host Pavel Zarubin, answering a corresponding question.

Ratcliffe arrived in Russia on August 25. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin confirmed that he had met with the CIS chief. He also said that they had discussed issues within the scope of intelligence services.