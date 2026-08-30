Man hijacks plane in Hungary, directs it toward Paks NPP — media

BUDAPEST, August 30. /TASS/. A man in Hungary hijacked a Cessna 172 aircraft and entered the airspace above the Paks Nuclear Power Station, the HVG media outlet reported.

According to it, the man born in 2002 hijacked the plane from an airfield in Kalocsa and directed it toward the Paks NPP. After the plane was detected by the defense forces’ radars, two fighter jets were scrambled to intercept it, it cited Hungarian Defense Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi as saying. After being intercepted, the plane crashed onto a sunflower field. According to HVG, no one was hurt.

An investigation has been launched.

Flights are prohibited within a 3-kilometre radius of the power station at altitudes of up to 6,000 meters.