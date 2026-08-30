US strikes two missile launchers on Iran’s Larak island — media

WASHINGTON, August 30. /TASS/. US forces have struck two missile launchers on the island of Larak in southern Iran, Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 correspondent Barak Ravid said.

"Earlier today U.S. forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into Strait of Hormuz," he wrote on X, citing a US official.

US President Donald Trump claimed earlier in August that the Strait of Hormuz had been completely cleared of mines. He also said that the US will not tolerate mining in the strait.