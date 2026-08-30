Russian air defenses down 494 Ukrainian drones overnight — top brass

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 494 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.
"From 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on August 29 to 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on August 30 (from 5:00 p.m. GMT on August 29 to 5:00 a.m. GMT on August 30), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 494 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Leningrad, Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga, Kursk, Tver, Smolensk, Oryol, Pskov, Tula, Novgorod, Rostov, Krasnodar, and Moscow Regions, Crimea, as well as over the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea," the statement said.