Putin to lay out Russia’s position on referendum on EU to Armenian PM — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. At a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek on September 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin will once again set out Moscow’s position on Yerevan’s intention to join the European Union, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Each top-level contact is important. Naturally, the president will use this opportunity to once again lay out our arguments. But we cannot be more Armenian that the Armenians are. Of course, it is up to the Armenians to decide about their future. And this is what we suggest they do - hold a referendum," he told reporters.

He recalled that this is the position taken by the leaders of other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), who adopted a relevant statement at their recent summit in Astana. "This will be what they will talks about," the Kremlin spokesman added.