Sweden to reinforce Finnish patrols along border with Russia with its own units

STOCKHOLM, August 28. /TASS/. The Swedish government has decided to send units to Finland to bolster its territorial defense in response to Helsinki’s request for military support, the country’s armed forces said in a press release.

"This fall, the armed forces will deploy units to bolster Finland's defenses against drones. Currently, the armed forces are strengthening the alliance’s eastern defenses by leveraging capabilities to counter drones in the air and at sea. In response to a request for support through joint operations, Sweden has agreed to provide Finland with military support to further strengthen its defenses against drone incursions," the statement said.

The operation to support Finland will take place this fall, during which "Swedish units may be placed under Finnish command if necessary." These may include Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets, Visby-class corvettes, as well as radar and air defense systems.