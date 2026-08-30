Putin begins long, busy trip — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin begins a long and busy trip, during which he will attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan and the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president’s trip will be long and busy. Two days of the SCO summit in Bishkek. A lot of bilateral meetings on its sidelines," he told reporters. "And after that, we with the president will arrive in Vladivostok, where work related to the Far Eastern economic forum will already be underway."

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will be held in Bishkek on August 31 and September 1. Putin will also attend the Eastern Economic Forum on September 1 throught 3, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.