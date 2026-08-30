Opponents of EU accession talks are leading polls in Iceland — TV

LONDON, August 30. /TASS/. Preliminary results from five of Iceland’s six electoral districts show that opponents of resuming negotiations with the EU currently hold a majority, the RUV TV channel reported.

In the referendum, 52.5% of voters, or more than 99,000 people, voted against resuming negotiations. A total of 47.5%, or nearly 89,500 Icelanders, voted "in favor." Opponents of the negotiations fear that EU membership would grant other member states the right to fish in Icelandic waters.

Iceland first applied for EU membership in 2009, but in 2013, a government skeptical of the EU halted the process. Reykjavik is already part of the Schengen Area and the European Economic Area (EEA).