Kiev reluctant to engage in true settlement — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side is reluctant to address conflict settlement issues, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, commenting a proposal to organize a trilateral meeting between Putin, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Zelensky.

"Naturally, it is absolutely pointless for the presidents to meet to discuss these things (details of the settlement - TASS). They can meet only to finalize the agreements. But the Kiev side has no desire to engage in a true settlement," he told reporters.