IN BRIEF: Major speech at EEF and series of int’l meetings at SCO summit: Putin’s schedule

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to Bishkek on August 31 and September 1 to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

After that, the president will travel to Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok to take part in the 11th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). According to Ushakov, Putin will speak at the EEF plenary session on September 3.

TASS has summed up the Kremlin aide’s key statements.

Meeting with Lukashenko

Presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, will hold an informal meeting following their talks on Saturday

SCO

Putin will pay a visit to Kyrgyzstan on August 31 and September 1 to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek. The summit is expected to yield 20-25 documents, including the Bishkek declaration.

On August 31, Putin will attend the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games. The 7th World Nomad Games, to be held in Kazan in 2027, will be announced at the SCO summit.

Nine bilateral meetings have been scheduled for the president on the SCO summit’s sidelines.

On August 31, Putin will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also on August 31, Putin will meet with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

On September 1, Putin will meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezershian: "You can understand yourselves how relevant this meeting will be given the turbulent situation in the Middle East and the situation around Iran."

Also on September 1, Putin will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss Ukraine and the situation in the Black Sea.

Armenia’s European orientation will be among the issues discussed at the upcoming meeting between President Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Apart from that, Putin will meet with the leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Mongolia on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek.

After the SCO summit, the Russian leader will talk to journalists.

EEF

Putin will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok on September 1-3.

On September 3, Putin will "deliver a major speech, as usual, focusing on a wide range of very important issues. His speech at the plenary session "will be the central event."

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, Vice-President of Myanmar Nyo Saw and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang wil also deliver speeches at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on September 3

On September 2, Putin will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral in Vladivostok.

On September 3, Putin will hold talks in the format of a business breakfast with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Vladivostok.

Ukrainian settlement

The Kremlin has "no direct information" from Kiev about the possibility of resuming trilateral talks with the participation of the United States in September.