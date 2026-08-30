Putin to hold meeting on Far East’s development on sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a government meeting on the socio-economic development of the Far East on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, before attending the Eastern Economic Forum, the president will pay a visit to Kyrgyzstan, which will host a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

"And after that, we with the president will arrive in Vladivostok, where work related to the Far Eastern economic forum will already be underway. In Vladivostok too, there will be bilateral meetings, traditional opening ceremonies of production facilities in the Far East, meetings on the socio-economic development of the Far East. And, a plenary session, where he will deliver a speech," he told reporters.