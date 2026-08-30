Russia's trust in Switzerland as talks venue is nearly exhausted — envoy

GENEVA, August 30. /TASS/. Russia's trust in Switzerland as a venue for key political contacts is nearly exhausted, Russian Ambassador to Bern Sergey Garmonin told TASS.

"Switzerland's willingness to offer its good offices does not mean that Russia is ready to use them. Our trust in Switzerland as a venue for key political contacts is nearly exhausted," he said, commenting on media reports that the Swiss Foreign Ministry is ready to host the next round of talks on a settlement in Ukraine.

The Russian ambassador said Moscow's view of Switzerland's foreign policy remains unchanged, noting that Bern has consistently pursued an unfriendly policy toward Russia, including by "unlawfully freezing Russian assets" and adopting nearly all US and EU sanctions against Moscow.

"Switzerland has therefore abandoned its neutrality. This cannot but factor into our approach to relations with the country," the diplomat said.

The latest round of trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky described the talks as difficult but businesslike.