Global crypto exchanges liquidate 177,000 traders' positions worth $950 mln in one day

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Global crypto exchanges liquidated the positions of 177,367 traders worth $950.09 mln in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Coinglass platform.

Earlier, the price of Bitcoin fell below $90,000 during trading for the first time since April 22, 2025. According to Binance data as of 7:30 a.m. Moscow time (4:30 a.m. GMT), Bitcoin was down by 5.68% at $89,990, while the price of Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization, was down by 6.56% at $2,981.62.

Coinglass data shows that the majority of liquidations occurred in Bitcoin ($509.41 mln). Around $663.5 mln in liquidations were for long positions, while $286.6 mln were for short positions. The largest liquidation order over the past 24 hours was submitted on the Hyperliquid crypto exchange for the BTC-USD pair, valued at $96.51 mln.

According to Coinmarketcap as of November 18, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization fell by 4.47% in 24 hours to $3.09 trillion. Bitcoin accounted for $1.795 trillion (58.2%), while Ethereum accounted for $360 bln (11.7%).