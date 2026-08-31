Number of wounded in Belgorod missile attack rises to 16

BELGOROD, August 31. /TASS/. The number of people wounded in the missile attack on Belgorod has risen to 16, the Belgorod Region’s acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev wrote on the Max messenger.

"According to verified information, three more people wounded in the missile attack have sought medical aid," he wrote. "Therefore, according to latest information, the missile attack on Belgorod on Sunday night left two people dead and 16 wounded."

Three people self-referred to local hospitals in the wake of the attack. Among them are two teenagers, who sought medical assistance in connection with ear blast injury, and a woman, whose injuries were not reported. All of them have received the necessary medical aid and will continue their treatment on an outpatient basis.