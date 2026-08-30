Top Vatican diplomat says his visit to Moscow underscores commitment to dialogue

VATICAN, August 30. /TASS/. The Holy See attaches great importance to the trip to Moscow by Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, which took place on August 24-28, he told the Vatican News news outlet.

"This journey is indicative of the desire for the dialogue that the Holy See wants to pursue. A dialogue that we have been conducting for years, both through the Embassy of the Russian Federation to the Holy See and through the work of the Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Giovanni d’Aniello in Moscow. This underscores the commitment and the importance that we have attributed to this journey, which was undertaken on behalf of the Holy See and with the blessing of the Pope," Gallagher emphasized in an interview.

"By coming here to Moscow and doing what others at this moment are not doing, we invite reflection on whether the strategies implemented so far are producing results in resolving this tragedy [in Ukraine]," the top Vatican diplomat emphasized.