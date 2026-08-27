Human rights commissioner reveals existence of torture basements for prisoners in Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. There are torture basements for prisoners in Ukraine, where Russian servicemen are often held for several months at a time, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova stated.

"There isn’t just one detention center. There is a general detention center open to International Red Cross visits, but who knows how many torture basements are located there. To get to the main center, our guys often spend several months – sometimes up to nine – in these basements," she said at the "Together We Will Win" all-Russian forum of special military operation veterans.

According to her, nine Russian servicemen were recently rescued from these torture basements.

"Thanks to communication and negotiations, we have managed to rescue nine young men from captivity," Lantratova emphasized.