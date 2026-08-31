Russia’s Alexandrova, Medvedev advance to second round of US Open

NEW YORK, August 31. /TASS/. Tennis players from Russia, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Daniil Medvedev, have advanced to the second round of the US Open in New York.

Russia’s No. 1 Medvedev (seeded 7th) defeated Hugo Gaston of France 6:4, 6:2, 6:4.

Meanwhile, Ekaterina Alexandrova (seeded 18th) defeated McCartney Kessler of the United States 6:2, 6:2. Kessler was not seeded.

The 2026 US Open is played on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 30 and September 13. The tournament will award $90 million in prize money. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz is the tournament’s reigning champion.

Russian tennis players are participating in international tournaments under a neutral status, and the US Open is no exception.