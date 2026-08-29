North Korean defense minister removed from post, KCNA reports

PYONGYANG, August 30. /TASS/. North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang-chol was removed from his post and appointed first deputy head of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee's Munitions Industry Department at the second meeting of the ninth-term WPK Central Military Commission chaired by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Kim Song-gi, head of the Korean People's Army (KPA) General Political Bureau, was appointed the new North Korean defense minister, according to the news agency.

The meeting was held in Pyongyang on August 29.