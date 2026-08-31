Putin to travel to Bishkek to attend SCO summit

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will spend the next two days in Kyrgyzstan, paying a "lengthy and intense" visit to Kyrgyzstan, including to take part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Russian leader’s schedule includes attending the SCO Council of Heads of States, a meeting in the SCO+ format, and a marathon of bilateral talks with his counterparts. Additionally, Putin has been invited to attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games to open in Bishkek on August 31.

Busy schedule

"The president’s trip will be long and busy. Two days of the SCO summit in Bishkek. A lot of bilateral meetings on its sidelines," Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters before the departure.

Immediately upon his arrival to Bishkek, the president will go to a meeting with his Chinese counterpart and friend Xi Jinping. His aide Yury Ushakov described it as "a very important meeting."

It will be their second meeting this year, and the leaders will touch upon all pressing bilateral cooperation issues and acute global problems. Ushakov did not elaborate on whether the agreement on the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline will be finalized, saying only that "the topic will be discussed bilaterally."

After that, the Russian leader will meet with another key partner, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This will be a quite interesting meeting, since we have agreed to discuss a range of important issues," Ushakov told reporters. The talks will precede Putin’s scheduled visit to India to attend the BRICS summit in September.

The first part of the two-day marathon will conclude with talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders met quite recently, on July 25, during the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan cooperation forum in Omsk. According to Ushakov, "there are issues that the leaders would like to discuss further at this meeting in Bishkek."

Nomad games

Sadyr Zhaparov, whose country holds the rotating SCO presidency this year, invited leaders to attend the spectacular opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games on the eve of the summit. Although the games themselves will be held over the next week near Lake Issyk-Kul, their official launch will take place in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on August 31. Putin is expected to attend the ceremony.

The games are a major branding project for Kyrgyzstan, aimed at promoting national culture, developing ethnic sports and tourism, and strengthening international cultural ties. The games will include competitions in 43 ethnic sports, including equestrian sports, national wrestling, archery, hunting, falconry, and intellectual games. The Russian national team will be represented by over 230 athletes from 33 Russian regions.

SCO summit

Putin’s September 1 schedule will be even denser. His day will begin with participating in SCO events. He will attend the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State, and then the SCO+ format meeting. According to Ushakov, about 20-25 documents are expected to be signed at the conclusion of the summit, including the Bishkek Declaration. This document will reflect consolidated approaches to pressing regional and international issues, including in the sphere of economy.

Apart from that, the participants of the summit are planning to adopt a protocol to the 2002 Charter of the organization that will streamline the structure of some of its bodies,

After that, Putin will continue his marathon of bilateral meetings.

On September 1, the Russian leader plans to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the summit’s host, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

However, while impressive, the list is not conclusive. As a rule, such meetings provide state leaders with an opportunity to communicate directly and without lengthy coordination. According to Peskov, it is possible that Putin will have an impromptu meeting on the sidelines of the event with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.