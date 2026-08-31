NATO attempts to use Arctic to contain Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. NATO countries do not conceal their intention to turn the Arctic into a new front to contain the development of Russia and its partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article titled "International Cooperation in the Arctic: Challenges and Opportunities," published on the arctic.ru information portal.

Lavrov said that Russia would respond appropriately, including asymmetrically, to any hostile actions by its opponents.

TASS has compiled the foreign minister’s key statements.

NATO’s hostile actions, Russia’s response

NATO countries do not conceal their intention to turn the Arctic into a new front to contain Russia and its like-minded partners. "This deliberate and systematic effort to foster an atmosphere of mistrust in the military sphere is taking place alongside Western attempts to undermine Russia’s legitimate rights in international cooperation through illegitimate financial and economic sanctions targeting legal entities and individuals from countries of the Global Majority involved in joint projects in the Arctic region. NATO and other Western countries make no secret of their true motives, openly declaring their intention to turn the Arctic into a new front for opposing the development of Russia and its like-minded partners."

NATO’s military activity in the Far North raises the risk of incidents that could have catastrophic consequences. "Intensive military preparations are underway in close proximity to our northern borders. NATO is conducting large-scale military exercises involving non-regional countries and introducing new components of its command-and-control system. Such military activity in the Far North poses a direct threat to Russia’s security. It also increases the risk of incidents that could trigger an armed confrontation with potentially disastrous consequences."

Russia will respond appropriately, including asymmetrically, to any hostile actions by its opponents. "Unfriendly and hostile actions have been and will continue to be met with an appropriate response, including asymmetric measures."

Russia favors constructive dialogue in all regions of the world but, when necessary, will defend its national interests "by all available means."

Importance of Arctic, regional cooperation

As climate change continues and polar ice recedes, experts predict that the Arctic will become increasingly accessible for transportation and resource development. "The region is already playing an increasingly important role in maintaining stable trade links amid more frequent disruptions to global supply chains, particularly in the straits of the world’s oceans that are of systemic importance to the global economy."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that extensive work is underway in the Arctic and that Russia is open to all partners willing to participate on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. "Such partners, beyond the circle of NATO countries pursuing Russophobic policies, constitute the overwhelming majority."

Russia cooperates closely with China and India in the Arctic. There are prospects for cooperation in the Far North with Brazil, Indonesia, Iran and other BRICS countries.

Numerous foreign delegations will discuss Arctic issues at special sessions of the 11th Eastern Economic Forum, which opens in Vladivostok on September 1. "The interest of non-Arctic countries in establishing cooperation with Russia in the High North is reflected in the active participation of foreign guests in symposia and conferences devoted to Arctic issues. Numerous foreign delegations will take part in discussions during special sessions at the 11th Eastern Economic Forum, which opens on September 1 in Vladivostok."

Arctic Council’s work

Russia is ready to resume the Arctic Council’s full-fledged work if other members act in good faith. "Russia is ready to resume the full-fledged work of the Arctic Council, provided that all parties engage in good faith and take into account the legitimate interests of every participant."

However, Moscow is also prepared for a scenario in which NATO countries try to discuss Arctic issues without Russia, thereby discrediting and marginalizing the council. "Should this scenario materialize, Russia has the territory, logistics, technology, and reliable partners needed to carry out mutually beneficial projects and confidently implement its plans in the Arctic."

The Arctic Council is approaching its anniversary in poor shape. "Since March 2022, as a result of actions by its Western member states, its work has effectively been frozen, leaving the organization in a severe crisis. Ministerial meetings and sessions of its key coordinating body, the Senior Arctic Officials, have been suspended, while its capacity to implement projects has been significantly curtailed. The Council’s activities are now largely confined to expert-level contacts and remote meetings of its working bodies."